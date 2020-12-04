Police identify main accused of murdering and burning Peshawar girl

The girl's family had earlier launched a protest, asking police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday said that they have identified the main accused in the murder of a seven-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a graveyard in Peshawar's Badaber on November 18.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Saddar circle Waqar Khan, about 30 suspects were arrested after the incident and an investigation was launched to identify the culprit.

"We are employing efforts to arrest the main accused," SP Waqar Khan said.

Police had earlier confirmed that the child was murdered and her body was burned afterwards before being dumped in a graveyard. According to the FIR lodged by her family, the minor went missing from her home in Badaber on November 18. Police found her body the next day.

Her family and other loved ones had staged a protest on Kohat Road after the tragic incident, demanding police arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

