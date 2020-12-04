Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Police identify main accused of murdering and burning Peshawar girl

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

The girl's family had earlier launched a protest, asking police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday said that they have identified the main accused in the murder of a seven-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a graveyard in Peshawar's Badaber on November 18.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Saddar circle Waqar Khan, about 30 suspects were arrested after the incident and an investigation was launched to identify the culprit.

"We are employing efforts to arrest the main accused," SP Waqar Khan said.

Police had earlier confirmed that the child was murdered and her body was burned afterwards before being dumped in a graveyard. According to the FIR lodged by her family, the minor went missing from her home in Badaber on November 18.  Police found her body the next day. 

Her family and other loved ones had staged a protest on Kohat Road after the tragic incident, demanding police arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

Read more: Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah
PM Imran Khan urges masses to use Pakistan Citizen Portal to improve governance

PM Imran Khan urges masses to use Pakistan Citizen Portal to improve governance
UHS Lahore issues revised date sheet for 3rd Professional MBBS, BDS annual exams

UHS Lahore issues revised date sheet for 3rd Professional MBBS, BDS annual exams
PTA asked to satisfy IHC that social media rules do not violate Constitution

PTA asked to satisfy IHC that social media rules do not violate Constitution
Karachi's District West to go under coronavirus lockdown till Dec 18

Karachi's District West to go under coronavirus lockdown till Dec 18
‘Mosques can’t be closed,’ PM Imran Khan decides in meeting with religious minister

‘Mosques can’t be closed,’ PM Imran Khan decides in meeting with religious minister
Over 100 illegal housing societies build on agricultural land in KP

Over 100 illegal housing societies build on agricultural land in KP
UNGA adopted Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue: FO

UNGA adopted Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue: FO
IHC issues written orders declaring Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender

IHC issues written orders declaring Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
'Radiant in pink': Sherry Rehman shares delightful picture from Bakhtawar Bhutto's engagement

'Radiant in pink': Sherry Rehman shares delightful picture from Bakhtawar Bhutto's engagement
Pre-arrest bail of PPP lawmaker, sons extended in liquor smuggling case

Pre-arrest bail of PPP lawmaker, sons extended in liquor smuggling case
Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties

Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties

Latest

view all