Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Singer Noah Cyrus apologised for using a racial slur when supporting Harry Styles’ gender-bending photoshoot for Vogue.

The British singer wreaked havoc earlier last month after he appeared on the cover of Vogue donning a gown.

In response to commentator Candance Owens, who criticised the look and said to "bring back manly men", Noah said a word which triggered a wave a fury.

The new Grammy nominee took to her Instagram story to extend her support to the One Direction singer by sharing a picture of him along with a caption which read, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass [expletive]."

Following the post, viewers were quick to point out that her use of the term "nappy" was controversial as it has a negative historic connotation to natural Black hair textures.

One Twitter user wrote that white people "need to stop using words you hear black ppl say," adding, "y'all don't even be knowing the meaning y'all be saying it just to look cool."

Among the critics was Candance who slammed the singer and called out Noah's sister, famed musician Miley Cyrus to "come get your sister!". 

"Care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy [expletive]' is not racist? I'm all ears. You guys love cancel culture," she wrote.  

Taking to her Instagram stories, Noah apologised profusely and said that she was "mortified" after understanding the context of the word.  

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry."

"I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry," she wrote. 


More From Entertainment:

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report
Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued
Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report
'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog
Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release

BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release
Dua Lipa touches on the hate female artists are met with 'especially in pop’

Dua Lipa touches on the hate female artists are met with 'especially in pop’

Latest

view all