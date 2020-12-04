Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal tests negative for coronavirus, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a press conference on May 12, 2020. Photo: Geo screengrab

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for coronavirus, a little over a week after the PPP chairman had announced that he had contracted the infection. 

Read more: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

This was disclosed by Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday. The minister took to Twitter to thank God that the PPP chairman had recovered from the disease. 

"Alhamdulillah, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's coronavirus test report has come back negative. May the Lord grant him best of health and a long life. Ameen," tweeted Shah. 

Bilawal had gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the disease. The PPP chairman gotten himself tested for the infection after his political secretary tested positive for COVID-19. 

Bilawal couldn't participate in his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's engagement ceremony last week due to the infection. However, as per reports, the PPP chairman witnessed the ceremony online through video call. 

