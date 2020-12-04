Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

A royal expert has come forward, claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s political neutrality may end up “tested” by many.

This claim was brought forward by Mr. Bob Morris. During his interview with Express UK he warned of the probability of an ‘unprecedented situation’ where the Sussex’s political neutrality may be put to the test.

He was quoted saying, "Well, I am not sure what the future holds for them, of course. The situation is unprecedented in the sense that the part of the Royal Family taking off in the way they have done. The palace would normally hope that they would behave discreetly, as far as possible.”

"And the Palace would hope they would remain political impartiality that the Royal Family aspires to undertake. But this will be tested, no doubt, as there are rumours, as I understand it, that Meghan may have political ambitions in the United States. This will require that people adjust accordingly."