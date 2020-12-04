Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

A royal expert has come forward, claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s political neutrality may end up “tested” by many.

This claim was brought forward by Mr. Bob Morris. During his interview with Express UK he warned of the probability of an ‘unprecedented situation’ where the Sussex’s political neutrality may be put to the test.

He was quoted saying, "Well, I am not sure what the future holds for them, of course. The situation is unprecedented in the sense that the part of the Royal Family taking off in the way they have done. The palace would normally hope that they would behave discreetly, as far as possible.”

"And the Palace would hope they would remain political impartiality that the Royal Family aspires to undertake. But this will be tested, no doubt, as there are rumours, as I understand it, that Meghan may have political ambitions in the United States. This will require that people adjust accordingly."

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued
Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report
'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog
Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles
BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release

BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release
Dua Lipa touches on the hate female artists are met with 'especially in pop’

Dua Lipa touches on the hate female artists are met with 'especially in pop’

Latest

view all