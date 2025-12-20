Ireland Baldwin shares rare three-generation photo with mom Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger shares Ireland with ex husband Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin just gave fans a glimpse into three generations of Baldwin women.

The 30‑year‑old took to Instagram December 18 to post a carousel of photos from a snowy family getaway to Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood outside Portland, Oregon.

Among the shots was a rare image of Ireland alongside her mother, Oscar winner Kim Basinger, and her 2‑year‑old daughter Holland

Ireland shares Holland with musician RAC (André Allen Anjos).

In the candid snap, Ireland is seen in cozy sweats holding Holland, dressed in a silver tutu and green cardigan, while Kim keeps it chic in black pants, a jacket, sunglasses, and a wide‑brimmed hat.

The American model captioned the post simply: “Stills from the weekend.”

The carousel also featured festive mountain scenery, Christmas decorations, and tender family moments, including Holland playing outdoors and cuddling with her dad.

In the past, Kim has spoken openly about the challenges of raising her daughter after her very public divorce from Alec Baldwin in 2002.

"Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it," she shared during her interview in Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in 2016.

“And ours was very public and nasty.”

She described her parenting style as 'unconventional' but full of love and freedom.