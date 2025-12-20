Prince Harry, Meghan family Christmas photo leaves fans divided

Prince Harry, Meghan family holiday photo leaves fans divided

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their festive cards for 2025 as they sent holiday greetings to the public on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in one of the three cards released. It had followed just two days after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared theirs.

However, it wasn’t long when critics began pulling apart details of the Sussex family photo, pointing out some glaring details which some found unsettling.

“Interesting Montecito Christmas card, they must of rushed after the Wales one was released,” on X user wrote. “Meghan dress is see thru (how very Diana), Lily looks like she’s been approached by a stranger (stranger danger) and yet again, hasn't seen a hair brush in days. Harry looks stoned.

Another user left a similarly scathing review of the photo, suggesting rather explicit details of the photo.

One more added that Harry an Meghan are using their children once again by sharing the clearest photo of their children yet. They suggested that the ‘donors have dried out’ hence they made an attempt at rebranding again.

Although, not all comments had been bad. Some users rather liked the Christmas card as it was different to the tradtional style, putting focus on family values.

On fan gushed stating that they love the “stunning” Christmas Card.

“I was hoping that the Sussexes wouldn’t release one this year, because I hated the deranged, vulgar comments last year,” they added. “This is gorgeous! This is the Sussexes a family I, we love!”

One user sent support amid the negative comments which were “born of envy”.

“I could throw up this is so cute. The Sussexes send their holiday 2025 greetings with this new family portrait and I’m a puddle on the floor. I’ve never rooted for a couple of strangers this hard before,” another one gushed.