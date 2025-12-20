Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas 'Dhurandhar' stunt

Priyanka Chopra reacted to Nick Jonas' new dance video as Dhurandhar began to take over Hollywood.

On Thursday, December 18, Nick Jonas posted a video on his Instagram, sharing his new pre show hype song with his millions of followers.

The video captured the Jonas Brothers band members dancing on one of the newly released Bollywood movie’s tracks, Shararat.

"New pre show hype song unlocked," he captioned the clip, which the Citadel star reposted on her own Instagram Stories along with tagging the lead star of the movie Ranveer Singh, her husband and the Jonas Brothers band.

Priyanka, who tied the knot with the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor in December 2018, also attached a clapping and a hands in the air emoji over the video.

In addition to the special shoutout by the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, who is now 43, many other Bollywood celebrities jumped in the comments section to express their excitement.

Dhurandhar cast react to Nick Jonas Shararat video:

Ranveer, who played the role of Jaskirat Singh aka Indian agent Hamza Hamza Ali Mazari in the nearly four-hour movie, wrote, "Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE [music, boy dancing, heart eyes, star struck, red heart and laughing emoji]."

Sara Arjun, who portrayed the role of Ranveer’s on-screen love interest in the film, chimed in, writing, "Hahaha insane!!! Love this [red heart, laughing and dancing emoji]."

Movie Director, Aditya Dhar, commented, "Okay… this just made my day [laughing and clapping emoji]."

Lead female dancers in the Shararat music video Krystle Dsouza and Ayesha Khan, added, "No wayyyy!!! Whatttt [heart eyes and fire emoji]" and "Are you bade sahab? [shocked and red heart emoji]," respectively.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Sandlas, the female singer of the song, shared, "I’m sooooo hyped. Yesssss !!!!!"



Other actresses including Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped a comment under Nick’s video.

Additionally, Dhurandhar hit the theaters on December 5.