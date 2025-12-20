Ariana Grande talks about holidays, 'SNL', and 'Wicked' tie-ins

Ariana Grande may be busier than ever, but she’s still finding time for Christmas — even if her gifts aren’t perfectly wrapped.

The singer and actress stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on December 18, where she spoke about the holidays, her packed schedule promoting Wicked: For Good, and her return to Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Grande will host SNL for the fifth time, with Cher appearing as the musical guest.

Asked how she manages holiday shopping during such a hectic time, Grande admitted she squeezes it in when she can.

“I’ve been managing to wrap some of the gifts in the morning before I leave for SNL, and then when I get home I’m usually too tired,” she said.

Meyers joked about her Glinda-inspired outfit and asked about her wrapping skills. “I think it looks… well-intentioned,” Grande said. “I think it’s the thought that counts… It’s hideous, but it’s with love.”

Grande also shared her favourite Christmas tradition, baking Italian zeppole with her late grandmother. “My mission this year is to come up with a plant-based Zeppole. She would not like that, maybe I won’t actually.”

The conversation turned to Wicked merchandise, much of which will appear under Christmas trees this year. “First of all, my mom has everything,” Grande said, adding that some items were “a little disturbing,” including “the pink and green… mac and cheese.”

“That was when I knew, ‘Oh, this is big!’,” she said. “It’s a little bigger than I thought.”

Grande also revealed she recently met Cher for the first time while filming SNL promos. “I mean, she’s just the one and only… And she’s just brilliant and I’m so excited.”