'The Last Frontier' cancelled after season one

Apple TV has pulled the plug on The Last Frontier after just one season leaving fans disappointment.

The series starred Jason Clarke as Frank Remnick, “the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

Created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, the show featured Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum, and Alfre Woodard.

Despite its star power, the series drew mixed reviews, landing a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety’s review noted that after an “entertaining bait‑and‑switch” in the premiere, the series became “bogged down in a serialized plot that’s more convoluted and generic than the simple pleasures of maniacs running amok and small-town cops chasing them down.”

The show premiered October 10 and wrapped December 5.

In interviews after the finale, Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio hinted at ideas for a second season including moving the action beyond Alaska.