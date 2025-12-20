Hailey, Justin Bieber trade home cooking for holiday party

 
'Swag' hitamker Justin and Hailey Bieber party the night away at a celebrity hotspot

Geo News Digital Desk
December 20, 2025

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed homemade sushi one day and a Hollywood party the next day.

The couple, who are parents to one-year-old baby Jack Blues Bieber, skipped a cosy home cooking routine for a night out in Beverly Hills.

They stepped out on Thursday night, December 18, to attend a party at a popular hotspot, Funke Restaurant.

For the night out, the Baby hitmaker rocked a black leather jacket layered over a pink shirt.

He paired it with dark blue jeans and completed the look with black sunglasses.

His wife, meanwhile, opted for a dark jacket adorned with a fur collar, open-toe heels, and sunglasses.

Notably, the Swag maker and the 29-year-old beauty brand founder were eating out just a day after Justin, 31, shared a video of himself and his wife of over seven years having an at-home kitchen tutorial from a sushi chef.

“Sushi cheffin date night,” he captioned the video, which captured the two slicing raw fish under the supervision of a professional chef and then rolling their product into seaweed wraps.

Recently, Justin and Hailey have been enjoying a lot of time together and keeping their admirers updated about their adventures.

