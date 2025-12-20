'Song Sung Blue' director believes 'Kate Hudson is under appreciated'

Kate Hudson recently starred with Hugh Jackman in musical 'Song Sung Blue'

Song Sung Blue director Craig Brewer has made a rare statement about the phenomenal Kate Hudson.

The filmmaker recently got to work with the 46-year-old actress in musical with Hugh Jackman.

Craig claims that when people start naming the great actresses of Hollywood, they take names like Kate Winslet. They don’t realize that Hudson is also one of the great ones.

While speaking with Variety, the 54-year-old director said, “When I’ve been in meetings and people start naming great actresses - the Kate Winslets of the world and so many others - I always say, ‘You know, Kate Hudson’s right here.”

Brewer questions, “Why aren’t we talking about Kate?”

He elaborated the qualities of the Running Point star by saying that she is “in a kind of prison of her own gifts.”

The Hustle & Flow director further added, “She’s so winning in that delightful entertainment space - the movies she’s known for, like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. But I’ve always felt she was greatly underused.

Craig recalled talking about the casting of the film with Hugh. He entirely left the choice with Kate.

The director was like, “if Kate wants to do it, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Song Sung Blue is heartwarming tribute to Neil Diamond.