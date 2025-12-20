King Charles says ‘if you say so,’ rocking foam moustache at Guinness opening

King Charles shows he can also give a seasoned barman a run for his money, after pouring what onlookers hailed as the “perfect” pint of Guinness during a visit to the brand new £73 million Guinness Storehouse in central London.

The monarch was greeted with applause as he carefully pulled the famous Irish stout at the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Covent Garden, the fourth such venue worldwide.

Guiding His Majesty through the ritual was 23 year old staff member Leo Ravina, who could barely contain his delight, declaring the pour “absolutely gorgeous” before later upgrading it to “absolutely perfect.”

Ever modest, the King responded to the praise with a dry: “If you say so,” before taking his first sip emerging moments later with a classic foam moustache and offering those gathered a cheerful “Merry Christmas.”

The London opening builds on Guinness’s global success, following in the footsteps of the iconic St James’ Gate Storehouse in Dublin, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year and has welcomed more than 25 million visitors since opening.

During the tour, Charles was treated to a demonstration of Guinness’s festive flair, watching as intricate holly designs were “printed” onto the head of a pint using edible inks made from barley, carrot and beetroot.

Inspecting the result, the King praised it as “amazing” and “just fantastic,” joking, “The trouble is, it doesn’t look real.” Before taking a sip, he added with a grin, “So you want me to ruin that now, do you?”

Master brewer Hollie Stephenson then led the monarch through the microbrewery, introducing him to the team behind the venue’s exclusive small-batch beers, brewed solely for the Covent Garden site.

He sampled several creations, showing particular fondness for an apricot-infused brew.

The King also raised a glass to the seasonal “winter warmer,” applauding its mix of ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg as a “very good combination.”