Islamabad man makes faux pass by promoting restaurant during ban on indoor dining

An Islamabad-based author and journalist forgot that indoor dining has been banned across the city and posted on social media about the opening of his new restaurant.

"Welcome another #WildWing for Islamabad @F11 Markaz," wrote Imtiaz Gul, oblivious to the fact that authorities would take note.

And take note they did.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, known for being active on Twitter, wrote:

"Sir inside dining is banned. Sending teams."

The commissioner's response left Pakistani Twitterati in stitches, with some saying Gul had led to the restaurant's "Grand Closure" on its opening day.



However, it all ended on a good note as the teams sent by the commissioner reported that no SOPs were being violated.

"Teams visited. Everything is exactly as per SOP. They were playing Linkin Park so extra marks for them Folded hands. Best of luck for the new venture," tweeted the deputy commissioner.