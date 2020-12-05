Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Yolanda Hadid snuggles up to Gigi Hadid's baby after supermodel goes back to work

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid's beloved mother, was seen cuddling her newborn grand-daughter as the supermodel goes back to work.

Taking to Instagram Stories, mama Hadid shared an endearing photo of herself holding Gigi's baby.

"We spent the day while Mamma was away," Yolanda captioned the photo, featuring the pair snuggling each other.

Yolanda can be seen wearing a black puffer, while the baby sported a white hat with a pink pom-pom.

Earlier on Friday, Gigi revealed she has returned to work two months after welcoming daughter, with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Alongside a video of herself sitting on a black leather sofa, the supermodel wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

"BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.

