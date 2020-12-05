Can't connect right now! retry
Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour

Photographer saw Prince Philip running out of a bungalow chased by Queen Elizabeth holding a tennis racket 

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have had their fair share of fights, arguments and general ups and downs during the 73 years of their marriage.

During the Queen and Prince Philip's Australia tour, there was once a time when the monarch chased her husband outside a bungalow holding a tennis racket.

As revealed by royal expert Elena Mora, "They were very young, they were in Australia, and they were in a bungalow. It was assumed that the Queen would do the traditional photoshoot with koalas and kangaroos. Cameras were not like today, so they had to be positioned in time, prepared.

"The cameraman was preparing everything and, at one point, he saw Prince Philip running out of the bungalow chased by a pair of tennis shoes and a tennis racket.

"And a scream from the Queen could be heard saying, 'Come back, come back.' He diligently went back."

Mora added that the camera film were then discarded by the crew.

"The cameraman rightly took his film, took it out, put it to the light and said to the security man, 'Take it to the Queen as my present.'

