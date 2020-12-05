Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Angelina Jolie gets candid about her kids a during chat with whizz-kid Gitanjali Rao

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

American actor Angelina Jolie got candid about her children phone habits during a recent interview with a special guest.

The 45-year-old was interviewing Time magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year recipient Gitanjali Rao—a young scientist who invented a project that tackles cyberbullying.

Rao’s app called Kindley, she explained, is a way to “detect cyberbullying at an early stage, based on artificial-intelligence technology.”

While lauding the young inventor, Jolie candidly joked about her kids not letting her download the app: “My kids would be like, ‘Don’t touch my phone, I’ll do it myself.’”

Rao went on to explain that her kids wouldn’t mind downloading the app: “The goal is not to punish. As a teenager, I know teenagers tend to lash out sometimes. Instead, it gives you the chance to rethink what you’re saying so that you know what to do next time around.”

Heaping praises on the prodigy, Jolie said that it is “exciting to have such a forward-thinking young, and female, inventor.”

“My goal has really shifted not only from creating my own devices to solve the world’s problems, but inspiring others to do the same as well. Because, from personal experience, it’s not easy when you don’t see anyone else like you,” Rao said further. 

