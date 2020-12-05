Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Pakistan hands over dossier on India-backed terrorism to top UN officials

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram on Thursday met with the body's Under-Secretary General for Counter-terrorism Vladmir Voronkov and handed over the dossier on Indian-backed terrorism in Pakistan, state-run APP reported on Saturday. 

Voronkov promised to 'study' the dossier and urged both nations to reduce tensions and engage in dialogue to find solution as per the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. 

On Friday, Akram held a "productive meeting" with Assistant Secretary General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate Michele Coninsx. 

In November, Akram gave a copy of the dossier to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Read more: Pakistan asks UN anti-terror bodies to proceed against India on basis of evidence

The dossier

Islamabad on November 15 presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India's involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The ISPR chief said India had suffered "substantial loss" in Pakistan's "befitting reply".

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," Qureshi had said, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used in "the time of need".

"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," said the country's top diplomat.

