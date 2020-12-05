10 Kasur judges take leave en masse after bar association president misbehaves with female judge

Pattoki DSP says Mudassir Naeem Bhatti had misbehaved with and abused civil judge Mahjabeen. Photo: geo.tv/ file

KASUR: At least 10 judges of Kasur's Pattoki tehsil went on leave en masse after the its bar association president misbehaved with a female judge.

Pattoki Bar Association President Mudassir Naeem Bhatti misbehaved with civil judge Mahjabeen.

The Kasur DPO had ordered additional police personnel to be deployed in the courts and directed the DSP to file a report on the incident. In the report, the DSP told senior police officials that Bhatti had misbehaved and abused a female civil judge.

A report of the incident was sent to the registrar of the Lahore High Court by Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Farrukh Hussain.

The Pattoki judges have requested a transfer from the LHC registrar.

Former Pattoki Bar Association president Syed Naveedul Hasan condemned the incident. He said both parties should act with patience.

This incident has disrupted work flow for litigants and petitioners too.