Veteran politician Sherbaz Khan Mazari passes away at 90

Sherbaz Khan Mazari had played a crucial role in the formation of the 1973 constitution. Photo: Geo.tv

Veteran politician Sherbaz Khan Mazari passed away in Karachi at the age of 90, his family confirmed on Saturday.



The senior politician was the brother of former acting prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari and brother-in-law of slain Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti.

The family said that the body of the politician was being moved to his village Rojhan Mazari where his last rites will also be performed. He will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

The veteran politician was born in 1930 and had also served as the opposition leader from 1975 till 1977. He had also played a crucial role in the formation of the 1973 Constitution.