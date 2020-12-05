BTS leave ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades

BTS left their ARMY wanting more the moment they began touching on their past dating history.



The boys spilled the beans behind their dating history during their interview with Esquire‘s Dave Holmes.

Near the start of the interview the boys were so vague in their answers, that Holmes was left perplexed.

He even noted how, “I ask about dating, broad questions like “Are you?” and “Is there time?” and “Can you?” and the answer to all of them is pretty clear: “No.”

However, the seven man duo left ARMYs gasping for breath when Jungkook stepped up, claiming that currently, “The most important thing for us now is to sleep.”

Even Suga jumped in to tickle some funny bones with his concern over his dark circles. He even asked Homes, “Can you see my dark circles?

While BTS chose to tactfully evade the question during their interview, it was RM who stole the show, as well as ARMY hearts, when he admitted, “Our love life—twenty-four hours, seven days a week—is with all the ARMYs all over the world.”

The reason the boys are so grateful for the love and support they have been receiving is because of the impact their fans have had on the growth of their company.

RM explains, “Our company started with twenty to thirty people, but now we have a company with so many employees. We have our fans, and we have our music. So we have a lot of things that we have to be responsible for, to safeguard.”

This is not the first time RM has gushed over the power ARMYs hold. During a past interview with the same publication he admitted, “We and our ARMY are always charging each other’s batteries. When we feel exhausted, when we hear the news all over the world, the tutoring programs, and donations, and every good thing, we feel responsible for all of this.”