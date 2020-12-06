Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez sends internet into meltdown with adorable snap of her twins

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and her twins can be seen flashing their endearing smiles to the camera

Jennifer Lopez is often seen gushing over her twins, Max and Emme, on her social media accounts.

On Saturday, the songstress took to Instagram to gave a glimpse of her bond with her kids, Max and Emme.

In the photo, J-Lo's kids can be seen seated on her lap, all flashing their endearing smiles to the camera.

"I love that they still want to sit on mama’s lap! Happy Saturday #Coconuts," the Latino singer captioned the photo.

Lopez often shares pictures with her kids, as well as fiance Alex Rodriguez's kids, showing that they live like one happy family.

