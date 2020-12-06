Jennifer Lopez sends internet into meltdown with adorable snap of her twins

Sunday Dec 06, 2020
Jennifer Lopez is often seen gushing over her twins, Max and Emme, on her social media accounts.
On Saturday, the songstress took to Instagram to gave a glimpse of her bond with her kids, Max and Emme.
In the photo, J-Lo's kids can be seen seated on her lap, all flashing their endearing smiles to the camera.
"I love that they still want to sit on mama’s lap! Happy Saturday #Coconuts," the Latino singer captioned the photo.
Lopez often shares pictures with her kids, as well as fiance Alex Rodriguez's kids, showing that they live like one happy family.