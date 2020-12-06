Bilal Abbas and Ben Dunk’s hilarious exchange is sure to brighten up your day

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas left fans in splits with his side-splitting exchange with Australian cricketer Ben Dunk.

The heartthrob’s new TV serial, titled Dunk, has been the talk of town but its poster has also turned into a meme for the Aussie athlete.

Turning to his Instagram, Dunk, 33, poked fun at Abbas and revealed how he had been getting tagged in the poster of his upcoming drama owing to similar names they share.

“I’ve been getting tagged in this a bit today, surely the actor needs a fresh haircut,” wrote Dunk, while tagging Abbas as he took a jibe at him.

Abbas wasted no time in responding to the message and teased him over his signature bald look as he wrote: “I agree! I’m sure you can understand how difficult it is to maintain long hair. Love you man. Big fan!” 

