Pakistan rejects 'concocted' Indian media reports of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

The Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez addressing a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rubbished "concocted" Indian media reports that it was transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir on Saturday. 

The Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez, in a statement, said that such fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against the indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Read more: India continuously violating human rights in occupied Kashmir: Foreign Office

“Such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by the international community for the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK,” read this statement.

Read more: Stop dragging Pakistan into India’s politics: Foreign Office slams Modi on Pulwama remarks

The spokesperson further said the completely baseless allegations of so-called foreign fighters from Syria serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation.

He said that instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, New Delhi should comply with its international legal and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

