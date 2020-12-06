BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday

Much to V’s protests, BTS’s Jin retells the story of the moment he went above and beyond to cheer his band mate up and subsequently made his birthday memorable.

While providing some context to the entire event, according to Soompi, Jin began by saying, “Our Taehyung [V’s given name] is so incredibly kind. Last night, work wrapped up late, so I was really tired and needed to sleep. But just in case, I stayed up until 1 in the morning, thinking that people might send me birthday wishes [at midnight]. So just in case, I stayed up until 1 a.m.”

“I saw my friends receiving tons of messages on their birthdays so I was anticipating [receiving a lot] as well. But I got six messages. I got messages from my mom, my older brother, two BTS members including J-Hope, a childhood friend, and an employee from our company."

"That was it. I waited until 1 a.m. but I didn’t get many messages, which made me really sad. It made me think, ‘I must not have lived my life properly.' But when I woke up this morning. I had received about 10 messages. So I [changed my mind] and thought, ‘I did live my life properly after all.'”

He then went on to reveal, “Right before I went to sleep at 1 a.m. I told the other BTS members, ‘Wow, I waited until 1 in the morning, but no one sent me any messages.’ So Taehyung contacted his friends and told them, ‘It’s Seokjin [Jin]’s birthday today, so I’d appreciate it if you could film a short video message wishing him a happy birthday.'”

It was only because of V that he received a barrage of birthday messages after that, “So some of the people Taehyung hangs out with, like [Park] Seo Joon, sent me video messages. There were many of them, about seven or eight, and I wish I could name all of them now—but there were a couple of people I didn’t recognize, and I don’t want to be rude, so I can’t list them all.”

“At any rate, many of V’s friends including Park Seo Joon sent me video messages, so that I wouldn’t feel insecure—to show me how many people were thinking of me and celebrating my birthday. “They all said, ‘Happy Birthday, Seokjin,’ and it was so touching. I was really moved by V, and I was so grateful to him for having organized it.”

“Even just now, he told me over the phone that he had gathered more video messages for me and said, ‘See, hyung, you’re someone who is so loved by many.'”