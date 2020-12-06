'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have nothing to offer to stay in spotlight '

A prominent anti-monarchist activist has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to stay in the spotlight despite stepping down from their royal duties.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, while talking to UK's Daily Express, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have nothing to offer, adding that the couple would struggle to keep people interested in them as their claim to fame of being in the royal family begins to wane.

Smith's organization campaigns for the abolishment of the British monarchy with a demand to replace the Queen by an elected head of state.

Talking to the publication he said, " "I think Meghan and Harry are very clearly desperate to stay in the spotlight.

He add, "They want to do it on their own terms, in their own way. "The problem is that their only claim to fame is having been royals.

Smith claimed, "Because they walked away from that the interest in them is going to wane over the next few years."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year. The couple is now settled in California along with their son Archie.

They have received backlash for a couple of moves they made in the US, with experts and fans accusing them of breaking royal traditions.