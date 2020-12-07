Nawaz, Zardari expected to attend PDM meeting tomorrow

File photos of former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari are expected to participate in a high-level meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement tomorrow (Tuesday).

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Islamabad.

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reportedly attend the meeting in person, while their fathers will join via video-link.

Bilawal ended self-isolation after testing negative for the coronavirus last week.

The top PDM leadership will dwell on future strategies, including resignations from the Parliament, according to sources. They will also discuss the upcoming jalsa in Lahore on December 13.

Read more: Maryam says PDM to make 'big decisions', asks workers to not fall under 'pressure'

The Lahore jalsa

The Opposition is adamant on continuing its protest against the ruling PTI government across the country with the PML-N planning to host a public gathering in Lahore on December 13 despite provincial government denying permission citing a surge in coronavirus cases.

In an interview to Hamza Ali Abbasi on Hum News, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that the government would not grant permission for the public meeting, instead, it will file an FIR against the organisers, including the kursi wala and sound system handlers. "I would give up my office but will not grant them an NRO," he stressed.

However, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters Sunday that the government has never refused negotiations with the PDM, adding that the government has invited Opposition leaders twice for talks, but they did not show up.

Important decisions

Addressing a social media workers convention in Lahore on Sunday, Maryam had said the PDM will make "big decisions" in its December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not deter under "pressure".

Nawaz had lamented "attacks" on democracy and said no prime minister has been allowed to complete their term in the country. "Is this the Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam envisioned?"