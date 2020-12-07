Can't connect right now! retry
Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Photo: Asmar Hussain

In a bid to promote local tourism, Prime Minister Imran Khan frequently shares pictures of the northern areas on his Twitter account. But his Sunday's post showing autumn season in Gilgit Baltistan seems to have made the photographer upset.

Thanking the premier for sharing his picture, photographer Asmar Hussain wrote it "would have been great" if the watermark hadn't been removed from the snap.

Read more: GB is one of my favourite places on earth, says PM Imran Khan

Last night, PM Imran Khan shared images of Gilgit Baltistan "just before the onset of winter", saying that it was one of his "favourite places on this earth".

But one of the images, it has emerged, belongs to photographer Hussain and was uploaded to his Instagram account seven weeks ago. It features Alex Reynolds and Hina Imtiaz enjoying a bike ride in the remote villages of Nagar Valley.


