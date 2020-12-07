Can't connect right now! retry
ATC sentences three men to death for gang rape of Gilgit Baltistan woman

GILGIT: An anti-terrorism court in Gilgit-Baltistan sentenced on Monday three men to death for the gang rape of a woman.

The convicts have to pay a fine of Rs1 million each too.

In its verdict, the court said the men raped the victim for seven months.

The case trial was wrapped up within a month after daily hearings, the court said.

The men are from Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar district.

Read more: Supreme Court throws out convict’s appeal against death sentence in 2003 Rimsha rape, murder case

Last week, the Supreme Court threw out a convict's appeal against his death sentence in the 2003 Rimsha rape and murder case.

The top court was hearing the appeals filed against the death sentence awarded to the accused Shabaan and co-accused Qaiser.

A trial court had earlier sentenced the convicts to death which was upheld by the high court. The death sentence of co-accused Qaiser was commuted to life imprisonment.

Three-and-a-half-year-old Rimsha was raped and murdered by the accused in Muridke in 2003.

