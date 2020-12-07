Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC

PPP Co-chairman and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

A medical report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) states that former president Asif Ali Zardari had suffered injuries on his head after he had fallen.



The medical report, obtained by Geo News on Monday, revealed that the former president was readmitted to a hospital on November 22.

He had earlier been discharged from the hospital on October 11.

The former president complained of swelling in his head and pain on the left side of his chest after he had fallen, the report said, adding that the chest pain increased whenever Zardari walked.

Asif Zardari complained of tension and pain in the lower back as well.

The report said that after a detailed examination, it has emerged that a blood clot had formed in the occipital bone of the former president, adding that neuro, orthopaedic, and spinal surgeons had examined Zardari.

The report said that a CT scan of the former president's brain was also conducted, adding that after the development, Zardari has been advised against travelling on medical grounds.

According to a news report, the former president had filed an application at the IHC where he asked the court to exempt him from appearing in the fake bank accounts case.



Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek submitted the application that sought exemption from the former president's physical appearance before the court in the case.