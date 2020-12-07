Can't connect right now! retry
Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history

KARACHI: Today's generation faces questions that have never been raised before in the human history, world-renowned intellectual and social critic, Noam Chomsky, said Monday.

"These questions are a burden and a challenge," said Chomsky, a speaker at a virtual lecture organised by a private university in Karachi, who last visited Pakistan nearly 20 years ago.

Speaking of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said the world would come out of it "at a very costly and inevitable price". Praising South Korea for its fight against COVID-19, he remarked that the United States, India, and Brazil had not fared well against the deadly illness.

YouTube/6th Yohsin Lecture: A Conversation with NOAM CHOMSKY (live stream)/Habib University/Screenshot via Geo.tv

"The American people fell victim to right-wing propaganda," the political activist said before noting that China — with which the US is engaged in an intense tussle — was in the critical stages of testing the coronavirus vaccine.

"The Chinese vaccine may become available earlier," he commented. "The US government is undermining the measures China is taking."

Talking of the various other challenges in the world at present, the historian warned of how the threat of nuclear war was "growing". Similarly, there was the climate emergency to tackle as well, he observed.

"If no action is taken, there is a risk of environmental catastrophe. South Asia faces threats from and linked to climate change," he said.

More to follow...

