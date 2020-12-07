Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

South Korean fans will have to bear the bad news that an in-person concert which features major groups and artists BTS, NU-EST, Lee Hyun and more has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The groups which are managed by Big Hit Labels had previously made the announcement that there would be an in-person and live-stream concert to mark the New Year.

The concert titled 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE By Weverse, called off the in-person even due to Korea is experiencing Level 2.5 security.

"It was a decision made for the safety of the artists and their fans," Big Hit Labels said in a statement. 

"In line with the government's strengthened social distance measures, [the concert] will only be carried out through online live streaming."

While fans can no longer see their idols up close they will still get a piece of the action when the online event airs live on December 31.

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic
Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick
Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided

Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided
Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss
Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Latest

view all