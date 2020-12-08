Opposition seeking confrontation: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says opposition is seeking a confrontation with government. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that even if the Opposition holds 10 public meetings at the Minar-e-Pakistan it would make no difference to his government.

PM Imran, while chairing a meeting of the government and the party spokespersons, made it clear that the Opposition did not know him.

The meeting reviewed in detail the key national issues with a particular focus on the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s politics of agitation.

The prime minister told the participants that the Opposition was seeking a confrontation but assured them that the government would not give them a chance nor would it stop their rallies. However, he informed them that legal action would be taken against those providing services to the rallies.



He emphasised that the opposition was endangering the lives of people by holding public meetings amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus. He also reiterated his resolve that there would be no compromise on accountability even if the government had to go.

The prime minister said the opposition was using all their energies to remove him from power.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Punjab government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan’s football kick, which went viral on social media, and judo were also discussed during the meeting.



The prime minister reportedly acknowledged the fact that Firdous Ashiq Awan had become very active after going to Punjab adding that the ‘PTI needs the same passion’.