Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan lambastes Opposition, says PDM leaders 'lack empathy'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), for holding rallies and jalsas amid a worsening coronavirus situation in the country and the Opposition parties' bid to save what he termed was "looted wealth and corruption".

In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan is facing not only the COVID-19 pandemic but a "a political leadership that has never gone through any democratic struggle" and is not well-versed with the challenges ordinary citizens experience.

The premier criticised the Opposition leaders for lacking empathy and their families that "looted national wealth to further impoverish our masses".

"These entitled 'leaders' living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families," he said. "Now their sole and desperate goal is to save their families' looted wealth and corruption of which they are an integral part."

PM Imran Khan reiterated his earlier stance that the Opposition parties and their leaders were only focused on a concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), which "is all that guides their politics, not any concern for the lives of ordinary citizens".

"Their desperation to get NRO any which way they can motivates them," he said.

The prime minister further slammed the Opposition for earlier opposing the smart lockdown strategy to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus — Pakistan recorded over 2,800 new infections and has so far lost close to 8,000 people to COVID-19 — and "now, with [a] new spike, when we again need smart lockdown" in the country.

"They want jalsas, not caring for the lives and safety of people. They think this is their last means of pressuring us for NRO — which will never happen," he stressed.

The premier also took a jibe at the lifestyle of the Opposition leaders, which he said was no less than that of royals, and said they had "never worked a day in their lives".

"Having never worked a day in their lives, their 'shahi' lifestyles are directly dependent on saving their families ill-gotten, illegally acquired wealth through robbing and impoverish the nation," PM Imran Khan wrote.

More From Pakistan:

PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'

PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'
MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC

MDCAT 2020 results would be announced in 10 days: PMC
NAB is blackmailing people: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla

NAB is blackmailing people: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla
FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers

FIA arrests group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT papers
With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November

With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November
‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto

‘My bride will be from Pakistan,' says Bilawal Bhutto
PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani among 30 PDM workers arrested ahead of Multan rally

PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani among 30 PDM workers arrested ahead of Multan rally
Niamey declaration reiterates OIC’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: Pakistan

Niamey declaration reiterates OIC’s principled position on Kashmir dispute: Pakistan
New home, new friends: ‘World’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan flies off to Cambodia today

New home, new friends: ‘World’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan flies off to Cambodia today
MDCAT 2020 held today under COVID-19 SOPs

MDCAT 2020 held today under COVID-19 SOPs
OIC deplores Indian state-sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris

OIC deplores Indian state-sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris
Asad Umar eyes PTI rule, end of Zardari-era in Sindh

Asad Umar eyes PTI rule, end of Zardari-era in Sindh

Latest

view all