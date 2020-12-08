Photographer says PM Office apologised for tweeting photo without credits

The photographer, whose photo was featured in a tweet by Prime Minister Imran Khan, now wants to personally present the image to the premier.

Taking to Twitter, Asmar Hussain claimed that the PM Office had apologised for the oversight in not giving him credit for the image. "Would like to present this image to PM Imran Khan personally," he added.

Speaking to Samaa Tv, Hussain appreciated the premier for promoting tourism. "This is every photographers' concern; pictures are taken off the internet. The only thing we, artists, want is recognition. That a photographer who works hard to capture the moment is credited."

In a bid to promote local tourism, PM Imran frequently shares pictures of the northern areas on his Twitter account. But his recent post showing the autumn season in Gilgit Baltistan upset the photographer.



Thanking the premier for sharing his picture, photographer Asmar Hussain wrote it "would have been great" if the watermark hadn't been removed from the snap.

Last week, the prime minister had shared images of Gilgit Baltistan "just before the onset of winter", saying that it was one of his "favourite places on this earth".

