Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Photographer says PM Office apologised for tweeting photo without credits

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

The photographer, whose photo was featured in a tweet by Prime Minister Imran Khan, now wants to personally present the image to the premier. 

Taking to Twitter, Asmar Hussain claimed that the PM Office had apologised for the oversight in not giving him credit for the image. "Would like to present this image to PM Imran Khan personally," he added. 

Speaking to Samaa Tv, Hussain appreciated the premier for promoting tourism. "This is every photographers' concern; pictures are taken off the internet. The only thing we, artists, want is recognition. That a photographer who works hard to capture the moment is credited."

Read more: Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter

In a bid to promote local tourism, PM Imran frequently shares pictures of the northern areas on his Twitter account. But his recent post showing the autumn season in Gilgit Baltistan upset the photographer. 

Thanking the premier for sharing his picture, photographer Asmar Hussain wrote it "would have been great" if the watermark hadn't been removed from the snap.

Last week, the prime minister had shared images of Gilgit Baltistan "just before the onset of winter", saying that it was one of his "favourite places on this earth".

More From Pakistan:

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai

Karachi businessman Siraj Kassam Teli passes away in Dubai
Hamza Shahbaz bail plea: SC comes down hard on NAB for slow progress in money laundering case trial

Hamza Shahbaz bail plea: SC comes down hard on NAB for slow progress in money laundering case trial
PML-N security guard beats up man for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally

PML-N security guard beats up man for touching Maryam Nawaz's shoulder during Lahore rally
Maryam Nawaz leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM meeting

Maryam Nawaz leaves for Islamabad to attend PDM meeting
Pakistan’s tax regime riddled with inefficiencies, agree panellists at LSE’s ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot

Pakistan’s tax regime riddled with inefficiencies, agree panellists at LSE’s ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8
Coronavirus: Authorities seal three Karachi Do Darya restaurants over SOP violations

Coronavirus: Authorities seal three Karachi Do Darya restaurants over SOP violations
Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader

Mufti Zar Wali did not die of COVID-19: JUI-F leader
Justice Isa's review petition: SC says independence of judiciary linked to its accountability

Justice Isa's review petition: SC says independence of judiciary linked to its accountability
Coronavirus updates, December 8: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 8: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Opposition seeking confrontation: PM Imran Khan

Opposition seeking confrontation: PM Imran Khan
Coronavirus: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in 5 months

Coronavirus: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in 5 months

Latest

view all