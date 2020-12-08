Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise

Security personnel standing in front of a barricaded street. Photo: Jang

LAHORE: Owing to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, authorities have decided to impose lockdowns in several more areas of the city in a bid to contain the virus.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Department, "smart lockdowns" with controlled entry and exit points have been imposed in 55 areas of the city.

Due to the lockdown, all types of gatherings, including social and religious ones, will be completely banned across the city. On the other hand, medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics will remain open 24 hours a day.

Shops selling essential items, including milk shops, meat shops, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, the notification stated, adding that grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

According to Daily Jang, Health Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of imposing a smart lockdown is to limit the movement of people from areas most affected by the coronavirus.

"Smart lockdown in the affected areas can save more people from being infected," the health secretary maintained. "The virus can spread again if you are not careful. Remember that this contagious disease can be controlled by taking more precautions than before."





Coronavirus hotspots where lockdown is imposed

According to the notification, smart lockdowns will be imposed in the following areas of Lahore due to a high number of COVID-19 positive cases there.

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town



Street number 1, 613 Shadman Colony



Street 8, PWD Quarters, Mohalla/ Town Anarkali



Badar Din Chowk Street, Temple Road, Mozang



7A Zubeida Park, Maulana Maududi Street, Ichra



House No.17, Street 8, Mohalla/ Town Mohammadi Park

Shalimar Town

House No. 11, Street No. 2, Ahata Malik Basu, Sultanpura



Madina Colony Chowk, Gully NZ, Latif Marriage Hall

Samanabad Town



Main Street, B Block, Gulshan e Ravi

Bilal Street, E Block, Gulshan e Ravi

Street from House No. 250-285, G Block, Gulshan Ravi

Street No 218-323, Mohra Sharif, Bund Road

Main Street, Block 33, Sodiwal Colony, Multan Road

Arya Nagar, Bahawalpur House

34A, Poonch House, Bahawalpur House

Banker Street New Samanabad



Street No. 14, Moon Colony, Nadeem Shaheed Road

Stree from house No. 102-274, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street No. 1, House No. 245, Badar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 91-111, Rachna Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 132-224, Nargis Block, Allama Iqbal Town

FBR Office near Noon Market, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 28A-34A, LDA Colony, Bastami Road



Street from House No. 387-398, N Block Samanabad

Street from House No. 153-453, Gulshan Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 21-98, Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Main Street from House No. 167, Asif Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 543-593, Raza Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 48-98, Sikandar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 847-859, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. 306-314, Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Street from House No. A64-75A, Wahdat Colony, Wahadat Road

Main Street, House No. 152B, New Muslim Town

Street from House No. 86A-87A, New Muslim Town

Street from House No. 266-304A, New Muslim Town

AIMC Hostel, Jinnah Hospital

Aziz Bhatti Town

Hajvery Scheme, Main Boulevard

Street No. 10 Ganj Bazar, Mughalpura

Street from House No. 61-70, Imperial-II Block, Paragon City

Street from House No. 198-207, Orchard Block, Paragon City

Allama Iqbal Town



Street No. 45-G Johar Town

Street W-44, Doctor's Society

Street Revenue Society House No. 55, Johar Town

House 617, Block D, Johar Town

House No. 29, NFC Society

Street H3, House No. 117, Wapda Town

House No. 580 H, Sabzazar Town

Street 0, House No. 313 Wapda Town

House No. 163-F, PIA Housing Society

House No. 702, Block J2 Johar Town

Main Street, House No. 5 Block 6-C, Wafaqi Colony

Street No. 181, Aabpara Society

Street No. 454, G-1 Johar Town

Main Street, House No. 215, Block D3, Wapda Town

Main Street House No. 787, Mohalla Nasheman-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme



45-J, DHA EME