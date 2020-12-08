'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference in Lahore, on December 08, 2020. — YouTube

Taking a jibe at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that a "touch me not philosophy" was introduced in PML-N's rally yesterday.



"The philosophy of touch me not was introduced yesterday; neither can the law nor any human being touch them," Awan said, referring to an incident in which a man reportedly touched PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's shoulder.

Talking about the incident, Awan said that there is a "difference between public leaders and members of a royal family".



"If a person's hand touches someone accidentally, they should not be beaten up," she said.

Those who participate in political rallies are "drawn there due to their affection for the political leadership", she said, adding: "People of Lahore have rejected the princess [Maryam] and her stance."

Maryam spoke at several gatherings yesterday, where she slammed the incumbent government and invited people to participate in the December 13 rally termed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement as the "final nail in the government's coffin". The 11-party Opposition alliance has been seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster since it was formed back in September.

Speaking about the PDM rally that is scheduled for December 13 at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument, Awan said that the government would not put hurdles in the Opposition's event. However, she warned them that action would be taken against lawbreakers.

Man beaten up at rally