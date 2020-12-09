Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
SNSaeed Niazi

Ofcom gives verdict in Geo's favour in Ishaq Dar's complaint

By
SNSaeed Niazi

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

The logo of Geo News. — Geo.tv/Files

LONDON: Britain’s media regulator Ofcom has rejected former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s complaint against the Naya Pakistan show on Geo News aired on Geo News on 22 June 2019.

The programme included a discussion about a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which Geo News said had been agreed between Pakistan and the UK government relating to Ishaq Dar's extradition.

During the programme, the presenter Shahzad Iqbal and Shahzad Akbar, the show’s guest and PM Imran Khan’s advisor discussed Ishaq Dar’s extradition and its process, and footage showing extracts said to be from the MoU were shown several times in the programme. 

Dar complained that he was treated unjustly and unfairly in the programme and that the inclusion of extracts said to be from the MoU in the programme was an unwarranted infringement of his privacy.

The former finance minister complained to Ofcom that he was treated unjustly or unfairly in the programme during the broadcast because Akbar made derogatory remarks about him. Dar said that he was not given an opportunity to present his version of the facts, to “the government’s politically motivated agenda and defamatory publicity”.

Geo News explained in detail to Ofcom that it had performed its duties with the utmost care and the show was balanced as well as neutral. Geo News told Ofcom that it didn’t infringe Dar's privacy and did not treat him unfairly in the show.

On the other hand, Dar complained to Ofcom that Geo News “ran a whole show of character assassination and fabrications, making seriously false and mala fide allegations against me”. 

The PML-N leader said the claim that the UK government had initiated proceedings against him for extradition was made “over a year ago” and that British authorities had still not informed him of any such action. He added, “in reality, there is no action”.

In its findings, Ofcom said it had considered that material facts were not presented, disregarded, or omitted in a way that resulted in unfairness to Dar in the programme during the broadcast. It said that comments made on the Geo News show were contextualized and did not result in unfairness to the former finance minister.

The media regulator stated in its decision: “Ofcom has not upheld Mr Ishaq Dar’s complaint of unjust or unfair treatment and of unwarranted infringement of privacy in the programme as broadcast.”

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: Terrorists involved in sectarian killings arrested, says CTD

Karachi: Terrorists involved in sectarian killings arrested, says CTD
Gujranwala's hotel management refuses to allow PML-N to hold meeting

Gujranwala's hotel management refuses to allow PML-N to hold meeting

Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV

Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV
FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns

FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns
PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31

PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31
Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others

Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline
Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan

Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan
COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid

COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags
'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident

'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident
Nasir Hussain Shah orders seizure of 10 illegal water hydrants during raids in Karachi

Nasir Hussain Shah orders seizure of 10 illegal water hydrants during raids in Karachi

Latest

view all