Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton found a new couple to complete the ‘Fab Four’

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry been replaced?

That was the question on everyone’s minds when Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wesssex.

As the Windsors had a reunion of sorts at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth, accompanying them was William’s uncle, Prince Edward and Sophie which led many into considering the two couples as the new ‘Fab Four.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will keep their Royal Train tour going to express their gratitude to the front line workers in the midst of the pandemic.

While many have lauded the pair for doing so, they have also been under fire for the tour that was termed ‘unnecessary’ by most people, in the midst of a pandemic.

