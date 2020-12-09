Can't connect right now! retry
BTS open up about their Hollywood debut dreams

BTS leaves ARMYs in awe after unveiling their heartfelt Hollywood debut dreams.

They opened up about it all after a radio station host from SiriusXM enquired, “In 2021, will we see any of you on the big screen in Hollywood?”

RM was one of the only ones to come forward about it all. He explained,  “I mean, who knows. Some boy band from Korea gets GRAMMY nomination someday, no one believes it, maybe.”

However, Jungkook has no intention of stirring ARMYs on so he made it clear that they are not planning on something at the moment and have left it all to fate.

For those unaware of the boy’s acting chops though, V is the only one from BTS who has acted in K-Drama projects, one of which is titled, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

