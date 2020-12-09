Can't connect right now! retry
Bala Hatun fights for her tribe in trailer for Kurulus:Osman's new episode

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Kurulus Osman creator Mehmet Bozdaq on Tuesday teased fans about upcoming episode of the series which airs today (Wednesday).

Taking to Instagram, the director and producer  shared the trailer for episode 37 which shows Bala Hatun engaged in a sword battle with invaders at their camp.

""You Targun Hatun! You will give him children, so I will give my consent to this marriage ..," he captioned the trailer.

Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman, is portrayed by Turkish actress Özge Törer.


