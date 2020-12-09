Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry warned against Netflix’s bid to ‘dig heels in’: report

Prince Harry has been issued a warning over the possible threat of a looming row that is likely to ‘rumble on’ due to Netflix’s attempts at “diggings its heels” into a support bid for The Crown.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Russell Myers. He told ITV's Lorraine Kelly that The Crown controversy is “rumbling on, and I don't think it's going to go away anytime soon. Netflix are digging their heels really and have broken their silence on it."

Soon after Mr. Myers shed light on his fears regarding the series, Lorraine’s host Ms Kelly added on with her two cents, "For us, we kind of lived through this so we know and can take the truth from the rest."

“But a whole new generation is growing up and watching this, and they will think that that was gospel truth. A lot of it is, a lot of it absolutely is, but they weren't in the room when people were talking."

