'This is not Switzerland': A peek into Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's morning run in Islamabad

The fastest bowler in the world, Shoaib Akhtar was mesmerised by the scenic beauty of Islamabad as he headed out for a walk on a foggy winter morning.

"I come here for my training session," said Akhtar, sharing a video on Instagram and Twitter. "This is not Switzerland. This is Islamabad. Pakistan."

"One of the most beautiful countries. Do come visit. It is the most amazing land to travel to."

In another part of the video, Akhtar also shared the scenic beauty of the federal capital during his evening run where he can be seen enjoying the peaceful and serene ambiance.







