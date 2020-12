A file photo of Karachi University's silver jubilee gate.

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announced the result of the BCom Part-I (External), Annual Examination 2019.



As per the gazette issued, 2, 111 candidates were registered of which 1, 867 students appeared in the exams and 177 candidates were declared pass.

The overall passing percentage stood at 9.48%.