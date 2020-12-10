Can't connect right now! retry
'Tortured body' of 14-year-old found in Bahawalpur house, say police

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Representational image. — File photo 

  • Only child of parents killed
  • Boy's body found after two days
  • Police blame friend for murder 

A "tortured body" of a 14-year-old boy was found in a house in Bahawalpur's Basti Jamra area of ​​Uch Sharif Tehsil, police said Thursday.

According to police, the boy, identified as Abdullah, was allegedly murdered by his friend. The 14-year-old's body was found at his friend's house, while all of the family members had fled.

Read more: Father of 22-year-old says in-laws tortured daughter, rescinds FIR

The deceased boy's father said that his son's friend, Farhan, had called him to his house two days ago and since then his whereabouts were unknown.

Abdullah was the only child of his parents, police said. The search for the suspects is underway, it added.

