Nikkie Tutorials says arrests made four months after harrowing robbery

Nikkie de Jagger of Nikkie Tutuorials updated her fans on the status of the arrests made against men who robbed her four months ago.

The beauty mogul and her fiancé Dylan Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint in their Netherlands home back in August. The incident was traumatizing for the couple who then collaborated with the police department to look out for the intruders.



After months of search, the influencer took to her YouTube channel on Tuesday and announced significant progress in her case.

"It feels really weird to be able to talk about this finally, but here it goes," Nikkie began her video. "Today I got the news from the Dutch police that arrests were made in the case of my home robbery back in August."

"That was one of the most scary, traumatizing things to ever happen in my life," she recalled.

Nikki also thanked the authorities for their utmost support in finding the criminals. The star explained how she and her fiancé have been "in close contact with the detectives," however, she revealed she won't be sharing any more details surrounding the incident.

"From here on out, Dylan and I are gonna wait and see what happens in this case. Because Dylan and I, of course, don't want to intervene with the case or harm the case in anya way, this will be all we have to say for our privacy but also for the sake of the case," she said. "Just know that we are very relieved, and we will just see what happens."