Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83

'Barbara Windsor eventually died peacefully and I spent the last 7 days by her side,' said husband Scott Mitchell 

Barbara Windsor of iconic soap EastEnders fame passed away at the age of 83, said British media on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35 pm on Thursday 10 December at a London Care Home”, Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell said in a statement quoted by media.

“Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last 7 days by her side,” the statement continued.

Windsor had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserves,” her husband said after she passed away.

“I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could,” he added.

