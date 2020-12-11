Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight to Pakistan lands in Islamabad from Manchester

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

VA flight lands at IIA. Photo: Christian Turner

ISLAMABAD: Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan landed at the New Islamabad International Airport on Friday. 

“Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural flight lands in Islamabad,” wrote Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistani Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Twitter. “Great new step for our United Kingdom and European Union-based diaspora. Pakistan is more connected and open for travel and tourism today than it has been in decades.”

With him was British High Commission to Pakistan Christian Turner, who wrote “Bauhut Mubarak!” Twitter.

The inaugural flight took off from Manchester Airport on Thursday. 

"Pakistan-UK dosti zindabad!"

In a video posted on Twitter, Turner said there was no British carrier flying to Pakistan 18 months ago and "now we have over 20 direct flights a week".

"This is a sign of real confidence in Pakistan," he continued. "Our 1.6 billion British-Pakistanis are the heart of our dosti. They will now have more options to visit loved ones, build ties and boost trade. This will be good for tourism and business."

"When I arrived in Pakistan, you asked me to help change perceptions. A year on, despite the difficulties of COVID-19, we have changed travel advice, seen the return of England cricket to Pakistan, and now British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are flying direct."

"Kyun ke mushkil waqt mein dost hi dost ko agay le kar jata hai [Because friends uplift each other in difficult times]," said the British official. "Pakistan-UK dosti zindabad!"

Founder Virgin Group Richard Branson said he was thrilled that Pakistan is one of the first few countries where the Virgin Atlantic had launched flights following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Branson regretted not being on the first flight. "This is the first inaugural flight that I have missed," he said, thanking Pakistani authorities, British High Commission, and Virgin's teams to help set up "in record time".

"I have to see you very soon!" he added. 

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made interior minister as PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made interior minister as PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet
Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents

Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents
New programme launched to enhance climate resilience, water security in Pakistan

New programme launched to enhance climate resilience, water security in Pakistan
Pakistan-United States explore trade and investment opportunities

Pakistan-United States explore trade and investment opportunities
Bilawal to meet Maryam today to discuss PDM Lahore jalsa

Bilawal to meet Maryam today to discuss PDM Lahore jalsa
Pakistan faces severe gas crisis in January as LNG trading companies take a back seat on bidding

Pakistan faces severe gas crisis in January as LNG trading companies take a back seat on bidding
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh takes oath as federal minister

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh takes oath as federal minister
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Highest mortality rates observed in KP, Punjab

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Highest mortality rates observed in KP, Punjab

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11
Centre has not taken provinces into confidence on coronavirus vaccine issue: Sindh health minister

Centre has not taken provinces into confidence on coronavirus vaccine issue: Sindh health minister
Coronavirus updates, December 11: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 11: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Latest

view all