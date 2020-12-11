Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf (L) and FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi (C) holding a press briefing. Photo: Screengrab via Geo.tv

India is involved in a hybrid war against Pakistan: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan has been informing the international community about India's activities from time to time

By using the UN and EU's names, India has breached international laws: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday asked the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council to initiate an investigation and delist fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan.



The statement was read out by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while he was addressing a press conference along with the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf following an investigative research by European Union (EU) DisinfoLab which detailed how India has been undermining Pakistan within the EU and UN through fake NGOs and news.

A hybrid war against Pakistan

Speaking about the investigative report, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India is involved in a hybrid war against Pakistan and the latest report by the EU DisinfoLab confirms Pakistan’s apprehensions against the Indian propaganda.

"Indian network is working to consolidate more power and improve the image of India and damage the reputation of rival countries so that it can ultimately garner more support for itself from the international community," FM Qureshi said.

Read: How India carried out the information warfare operation to internationally malign Pakistan in more detail



According to the report, India has been running a 15 year-long operation to spread lies about Pakistan with the help of more than 750 fake media outlets, reporting in 119 states. Aside from that, more than 550 domain names were registered under the operation to create a web of platforms that propagated fake news. Indian news platform ANI played a key role in spreading the fake news created through this operation in India and around the world.

"Pakistan has been informing the world about India's activities for a long time. The country also launched a full-fledged campaign against Pakistan with regards to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," he maintained, calling upon the international community to take notice of such steps by the RSS-BJP regime.

Our enemy state has turned into a mafia: Moeed Yusuf

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said that India has breached international laws by using the names of the UN and EU to defame Pakistan.

Referencing India, he said that the enemy Pakistan is dealing with is not a country anymore but it has turned into a mafia.

Read more: Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi



"Pakistan will pursue a proactive policy against India's propaganda and we will convey our narrative and stance to every possible forum," he said. "Our paradigm is based on economic security and peace while India is pursuing the agenda to hinder Pakistan's development."

He said all such hybrid war tactics of India will be foiled.

The Indian Chronicles

Titled "the Indian Chronicles," EU DisinfoLab's investigation report was released on Wednesday, December 9. It revealed that India's Srivastava Group backed a 15-year-long disinformation campaign against Pakistan, while a leading Indian news agency — Asian News International (commonly known as ANI) — was used to boost the campaign.



Did you know that India has more fake news than anywhere else in the world?



As per the report, the campaign started in 2005 and is functional to date. The EU DisinfoLab highlighted the operation's long-term objectives, which included promoting content against Pakistan and China and to consolidate power for India at international forums such as the EU and UN.