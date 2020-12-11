Pakistan's tourism industy is seeing an unprecedented boost, protecting sites is necessary: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan speaking at the launch ceremony of an ecotourism project. Photo: Screengrab via Geo.tv

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan's tourism industry is seeing a boost for the first time in history, adding that it has become mandatory for the country to protect its sites.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of an eco-tourism initiative in the country.

PM Khan said that irregular tourism, unplanned development, and improper disposal of waste is destroying many of Pakistan's beautiful touristic sites, therefore, the need for bio laws and eco-friendly tourism has become more important than ever before.

Citing the example of Murree, he said that many unplanned buildings have been erected in the resort town which is negatively affecting tourism there.

"We have to safeguard these sites from turning into concrete jungles, otherwise, no one will come here," he said.

He added that Pakistan's tourism industry is seeing a boost for the first time in history, calling for an urgent need to devise eco-friendly policies for the sector.

