Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's tourism industy is seeing an unprecedented boost, protecting sites is necessary: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

PM Imran Khan speaking at the launch ceremony of an ecotourism project. Photo: Screengrab via Geo.tv

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan's tourism industry is seeing a boost for the first time in history, adding that it has become mandatory for the country to protect its sites.

He was speaking at the launch ceremony of an eco-tourism initiative in the country. 

PM Khan said that irregular tourism, unplanned development, and improper disposal of waste is destroying many of Pakistan's beautiful touristic sites, therefore, the need for bio laws and eco-friendly tourism has become more important than ever before.

Citing the example of Murree, he said that many unplanned buildings have been erected in the resort town which is negatively affecting tourism there.

"We have to safeguard these sites from turning into concrete jungles, otherwise, no one will come here," he said.

He added that Pakistan's tourism industry is seeing a boost for the first time in history, calling for an urgent need to devise eco-friendly policies for the sector.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa will prove 'puppet prime minister stands alone in Islamabad': Bilawal

Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa will prove 'puppet prime minister stands alone in Islamabad': Bilawal
With this sort of Opposition, PM Imran Khan will win next election too: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

With this sort of Opposition, PM Imran Khan will win next election too: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13

Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13
Watch: Fishermen spot rare Arabian humpback whales near Pasni

Watch: Fishermen spot rare Arabian humpback whales near Pasni
Faisalabad torture case: Minor girl shifted to Punjab child protection unit

Faisalabad torture case: Minor girl shifted to Punjab child protection unit
'Favourite humans': Sania Mirza wishes sister Anam on her wedding anniversary

'Favourite humans': Sania Mirza wishes sister Anam on her wedding anniversary
Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Islamabad asks UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made interior minister as PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made interior minister as PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet
Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents

Thar reports suspected suicide of 22-year-old woman whose husband did not let her visit parents
New programme launched to enhance climate resilience, water security in Pakistan

New programme launched to enhance climate resilience, water security in Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight to Pakistan lands in Islamabad from Manchester

Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight to Pakistan lands in Islamabad from Manchester
Pakistan-United States explore trade and investment opportunities

Pakistan-United States explore trade and investment opportunities

Latest

view all