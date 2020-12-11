BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win

Winning TIME’s Entertainer of the Year award in 2020 has taken BTS’s Suga aback.

According to USA Today, Suga is one member of BTS who experiences "times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who’s going to do this, if not us’?”

He told the outlet, “We’re not sure if we’ve actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that (people) feel like, OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon. These little boys from Korea are doing this.”



Regardless of their internal thoughts however, the one thing the BTS boys are sure of, is making music for their ARMYs.

During the interview, J-Hope brought the conversation back to what ‘truly matters’ when claimed, “I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people. That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today.”